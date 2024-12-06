Comedian Kabir Singh, America's Got Talent Season 16 Semifinalist, Dies at 39

Comedian Kabir Singh, known for his appearance as a contestant on America’s Got Talent Season 16, has passed away at the age of 39.

TMZ was the first to report the tragic news, which People later corroborated. A toxicology report was conducted to determine the cause of Singh’s death, according to the former outlet.

Insiders told TMZ that Singh had been dealing with health issues, and authorities suspect he died of natural causes. The San Francisco Police Department is investigating Singh’s untimely demise, as the comedian was in the city at the time of his passing.

Singh’s friend Jeremy Curry mourned the loss on Facebook on Thursday, December 5, sharing a picture of the two smiling together. Curry informed in his post that the late comedian departed peacefully in his sleep.

He also shared details of Singh’s funeral services. According to Curry, friends and family will gather to remember the AGT 16 semifinalist in Hayward, California, on December 14. In his post, Curry asked fans to keep Singh’s loved ones and his fiancée in their thoughts. “I love you, bro,” he wrote to conclude his tribute.

Kabir Singh, lovingly referred to by his dear ones as Kabeezy, was born in Portland to Indian parents. He spent a brief period in Mumbai, where he honed his ability to entertain in multiple languages.

In addition to his 2021 appearance on the aforementioned reality show, Singh was featured on Comedy Central, Family Guy, and the BBC, according to his Instagram bio. His social media also reveals he was actively touring, having performed last on November 2.

According to Daily Mail, his TV credits include a 2014 appearance on Gabriel Iglesias Presents Stand Up Revolution and a 2017 feature on Fox’s game show Punchline.

