David Hasselhoff Pays Tribute to Ex-wife Pamela Bach Following Her Tragic Death at 62: 'Greatful For the Outpouring of Love'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide

David Hasselhoff recently expressed his heartbreak on social media, speaking about the tragic passing of his former wife, Pamela Bach.

For those who may not know, Bach, widely recognized for her role in Baywatch, passed away at the age of 62.

Sharing his emotional words on Facebook, Hasselhoff wrote, "Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff."

"We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time but kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging period," the 72-year-old actor stated on Thursday.

According to a report by TMZ, law enforcement sources revealed that Bach’s family members became worried after not hearing from her for an extended period. On Wednesday night, paramedics were called to the home of the More Than Puppy Love actress following a report of an unconscious female.

Per the outlet, Pamela Bach , the ex-wife of David Hasselhoff, was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. TMZ also reported that the Route 66 actress did not leave a suicide note. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department arrived later that night.

For those unfamiliar, Pamela Bach captivated audiences with her performances in projects such as Rumble Fish, Sirens, The Fall Guy, The Young and the Restless, T.J. Hooker, and more.

It was on the set of Knight Rider that she met David Hasselhoff, leading to their marriage in 1989. The couple later separated in 2006.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.