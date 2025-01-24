Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Rachel and the Woman in White’s Trap Put Ava in Danger?

Friday’s episode of Days of Our Lives will showcase EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) offering support to Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk). Kristen is overwhelmed with worry over her missing daughter, Rachel Black (Finley Rose Slater).

EJ will comfort Kristen during this difficult time, showing a softer side as a brother. Kristen previously leaned on Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) for help, but now Brady is turning to Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun) for support.

Ava will console Brady, showing that she wants to resolve the situation. The Rachel crisis continues to take an emotional toll on everyone involved, but EJ and Ava will both step in to offer their help.

Meanwhile, Rachel has entered an old house and is talking to her stuffed snake, celebrating that they finally made it. The house seems familiar to Rachel, and it’s possible she’s been there before or researched it.

Roslyn Gentle will debut as the mysterious Woman in White. Her character’s name is being kept under wraps for now, but there’s speculation that she may be Rachel Blake, Kristen’s mother.

This raises the possibility that Rachel has already been in contact with her grandmother or is meeting her for the first time. Whether alive or in a ghostly form, the Woman in White will have a plan to help Rachel.

Rachel isn’t happy with Ava, and Friday’s episode will show her working with the Woman in White to set a trap. Using a phone offered by the Woman in White, Rachel will contact Ava. She may pretend to be scared of her parents’ punishment and ask Ava to come to the house.

When Ava arrives, she’ll find Rachel’s stuffed snake but will soon be knocked unconscious. Rachel and the Woman in White will tie Ava to a chair, making her a hostage.

Elsewhere in Salem, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) will notice that Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes) is struggling emotionally. He’ll suggest she seek professional help, which Julie will accept. Chad might take her to Marlena Evans’ (Deidre Hall) office for therapy.

This storyline could lead to Chad crossing paths with Cat Greene (AnnaLynne McCord), who will reach out to Marlena. While Cat’s visit may start as a discussion about the assistant job, it could turn into Cat offering Marlena comfort.

Marlena is also dealing with Rachel’s disappearance and John Black (Drake Hogestyn) being undercover, adding to the overall tension.

