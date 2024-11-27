Did Marilyn Manson Drop His Lawsuit Against Evan Rachel Woods? Find Out

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

In the latest update on the case of Marilyn Manson and Evan Rachel Woods, the musician dropped the lawsuit that accused her of conspiracy to show him as someone who serially abused multiple women.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the court documents filed earlier this month mentioned that Woods would approximately receive USD 327,000 in legal fees from Manson.

As per the publication, it was alleged that the actress and her friend Illma Gore lied to prospective accusers to urge them to come forward with sexual assault claims against Manson by saying that the musician filmed a minor assault in a short film that he created in 1996, titled Groupie.

The dupe was sued by Manson in 2021 ahead of the premiere of the documentary Phoenix Rising, which talked about the sexual assault allegation against Manson and the actress’s efforts to pass legislation that extended the statute of limitation for domestic violence cases in California.

It was alleged by Manson that the duo recruited and pressured the accusing women to come out simultaneously with rape and abuse claims against him to further Wood’s professional front, per the report.

As per the outlet, the complaint mentioned that Gore persuaded the accusers by allegedly telling them that the actress in Groupie was underage at the time of filming and was dead and that the musician would be indicted if the video was released.

The defamation claims against Woods were dismissed by the court in 2023 under a law providing for the early dismissal of lawsuits arising out of protected speech. It was found by the court that Manson did not prove that Wood agreed with Gore's alleged defamatory statements or that she knew that Gore had planned to defame him, according to the outlet.

As per the publication’s article, the musician appealed but sought to settle the lawsuit earlier this year, offering to bear a section of Wood’s legal fees in exchange for keeping the terms of the settlement confidential and Wood agreeing to make a public statement that was mutually acceptable, per the actress’s attorney’s. The actress declined, which led Manson to eventually drop the lawsuit.

Howard King, a lawyer for Manson, stated that after four years of the legal battle where his client was able to “tell the truth,” Manson was “pleased to dismiss his still-pending claims and appeal in order to close the door on this chapter of his life.”

Wood’s lawyer, Michael Kump, said that the case was a stunt for publicity in an attempt to “undermine the credibility” of his multiple accusers and retrieve his “faltering career.”

He further continued, “As the trial court correctly found, Warner’s claims were meritless. Warner’s decision to finally abandon his lawsuit and pay Ms. Wood her full fee award of almost $327,000 only confirms as much.”

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Taylor Swift Opened Up About Her Battle With Eating Disorder