Did Selena Gomez Feel Unsafe With Ex-BFs Including Justin Bieber? Singer’s Comments for Fiancé Benny Blanco Raise Speculation

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco surely share a real and loving relationship with deep emotions. The singer, with the sweet voice of an angel, who also happens to be an amazing actress, recently made some intriguing revelations about her relationship with the music producer Benny Blanco.

Making an appearance on the March 24, 2025 episode of On Purpose podcast, the actress from Emilia Perez was seen talking about her time and the deep love she has for her fiancé, Benny Blanco.

Sharing old events of her life with the host Jay Shetty, Selena Gomez mentioned how she still remembered one day when the record producer had just checked up on her, simply asking about her day and saying, “I love you, and I hope the day is going well.”

Further expressing her feelings, the Love You Like a Love song artist mentioned, “I just feel safe, and I’ve never felt that before.” Selena Gomez then went on to add that in situations where it doesn't feel like the partners are acting as one, as a “unit,” the whole relationship gets scarier. These comments by the Wizards of Waverly Place actress have raised serious concerns about her past relationships, with a few thinking that she did not feel safe with Justin Bieber or her other ex-boyfriends.

Elsewhere, during the conversation with Jay Shetty, the couple opened up about what plans they have for their future, especially when it comes to welcoming children.

Shedding light on plans to become a parent, Selena Gomez added, "I don't know what will happen, obviously, but I love children."

It was on December 11, 2024, when Selena Gomez and the Scared of Loving You artist announced their engagement after dating for over a year.

The two big names from the music industry took to Instagram to share photos of their engagement. As per Selena Gomez, they had been dating since December 2023, following a simple like and comment that she had made on a fan account.