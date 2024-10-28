Did Taylor Swift Predict Travis Kelce’s First Touchdown Of The Season? Here’s What Fan Theories Suggest

Taylor Swift’s fans never disappoint when it comes to decoding every detail of her life! Now the dedicated fandom claims that the pop star manifested her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s first touchdown of the season in the 27th October match where the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Las Vegas Raiders.

The team’s tight end caught a scoring pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the second quarter. This prompted the Swifties to recall the time she delivered a not-so-subtle message on stage at her Eras Tour show in New Orleans on October 26. During her Midnight Rain performance, the singer made a touchdown symbol with her arms, prompting a huge cheer from the crowd.

Several fans took to social media to share a video of the moment and one of them wrote, “Okay! Travis Kelce TOUCHDOWN tomorrow,” unbeknownst to the result of the match. After Kelce’s first touchdown of the season and Kansas City Cheif’s win, fans couldn’t help but connect the dots and claimed it as “Tayvoodoo.”

“Taylor Swift does this at her show last night and then Travis Kelce scores his first touchdown in 13 games? Tayvoodoo is real confirmed,” a user wrote on X. The Maroon singer also gave her beau a nod during her New Orleans concert on October 25.

While singing the outro of Midnight Rain, she did the action of throwing a ball and seemingly winking at her boyfriend after her cute antic. In response fans jokingly called out the NFL star asking him to catch the ball. “@tkelce what sort of tiny football is she throwing please help her,” a user wrote on X while mentioning Kelce in his/her tweet.

Last weekend, The Kansas City Cheifs defeated the San Francisco 49ers and continued their winning streak of this season with their recent win. Meanwhile, the Bad Blood singer is on the final leg of her Eras Tour which will conclude on December 8.