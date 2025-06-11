Echo Valley OTT Release: Date, When and Where to Watch Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney's Thriller Movie

Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney unite in Echo Valley, a psychological thriller set to stream this week. The film, which explores a tense and emotional mother-daughter relationship, has already garnered strong reactions following its trailer release and limited theatrical premiere in the U.S. earlier this month.

Echo Valley: Release and where to watch

Echo Valley will be making its streaming debut on Apple TV+ on June 13, 2025. Before its OTT release, the film had a limited theatrical release in the United States on June 6, giving select audiences an early look at the drama.

Expected plot of Echo Valley

Echo Valley follows Kate (Julianne Moore) a mother trying to rebuild trust with her estranged daughter, Claire (Sydney Sweeney). However, the quiet tension in their relationship will quickly erupt when Claire arrives at Kate’s rural home, visibly shaken and covered in someone else’s blood.

As Kate tries to piece together what happened, she finds herself pulled into a dark and unpredictable situation. The movie’s plotline will push both characters into morally gray territory, questioning how far one would go to protect family.

Echo Valley cast and crew

Directed by BAFTA Award winner Michael Pearce, Echo Valley features a screenplay written by Emmy nominee Brad Ingelsby. Production is backed by a high-profile team including Ridley Scott, Michael Pruss, Kevin J. Walsh, and Ingelsby himself.

The film also features Domhnall Gleeson, Fiona Shaw, Edmund Donovan, Albert Jones, and Kyle MacLachlan in supporting roles. Cinematography is taken care of by Benjamin Kračun, and editing by Maya Maffioli. The project is presented in collaboration with Apple Original Films.

