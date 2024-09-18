Although fans haven't seen Eva Mendes in a film for almost ten years, it's possible that she will return to the big screen in the future. During a recent appearance on Good Morning America, the actress was asked if she would ever return to Hollywood while discussing her first children's book, Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries.

"I don't know. If there are interesting roles, maybe. I'm not sure if any roles are intriguing enough. I kind of felt like I had done it all when I left, ten years ago—after working with Ryan Gosling. He's one of the best, really. Working with him was such a high point in my career, and I thought, 'This is a good time to Seinfeld it and just walk out.' So, who knows?"

Aside from her role in the children's series Bluey, 50-year-old Eva Mendes hasn't appeared in a film since 2014, when she co-starred in Lost River, a drama directed by Ryan Gosling.

Mendes first met her husband, Ryan Gosling, on the set of the popular 2012 film The Place Beyond the Pines. Shortly after, she stepped away from acting to focus on other professional pursuits and to raise their two daughters, Esmeralda Amada, 9, and Amada Lee, 7.

Recently, Mendes has shifted her focus away from acting with the publication of Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries, a children's picture book aimed at de-stigmatizing childhood anxiety.

She mentioned that it felt obvious during her March appearance on the Today show. She explained that since acting involves being on location, she continued to work but felt lucky to have the opportunity to spend time with her kids. It was a mutual understanding between her and Gosling; while he was off working, she would be working too, but they had this unspoken agreement that she would be doing her work from home.

The couple has kept their relationship private throughout the years but continues to find small ways to support each other. One example is Mendes’ heartfelt Instagram post, which she shared after Ryan Gosling’s incredible I’m Just Ken performance at the Oscars earlier this year.

