From Nicole Polizzi to Mike Sorrentino, A Look At Real-Life Partners of Jersey Shore Cast Members

The finale episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 8 was dropped on August 14, with the entire cast getting together at the Shore house. While there has been no confirmation about the show returning for season 9, the contestants have been keeping their fans up-to-date with their love lives.

From Nicole Polizzi, who often shares details about her husband, Jionni LaValle, to Mike Sorrentino’s rekindled romance with Lauren Pesce, here’s a look at the real-life relationships of the reality TV stars.

Real-Life relationships of Jersey Shore cast members

Nicole Polizzi tied the knot with Jionni LaValle in 2014, after meeting her better half at a nightclub while she was filming for Jersey Shore. Previously, in an interview with Larry King Now, the reality TV personality shared that though she initially found LaValle cute, she did not think of him as a forever guy. Being married for the past decade, the couple now share three kids.

Another one of the cast members, Mike Sorrentino, went on to rekindle his love with Lauren Pesce and married her. The couple met each other even before Sorrentino was cast in the reality show. While things did not work for them initially, they found their way back to each other after Mike wrapped up the filming in 2013. The duo got married and has three kids.

Next up, Deena Nicole Cortese exchanged vows with Chris Buckner in 2017. The pair first met each other in Italy in 2011. The couple are also parents to two boys, whom they welcomed in 2019 and 2021, respectively.

Paul DelVecchio, who is popularly known as Pauly D, got together with Nikki Hall. The reality TV personality went on to participate in A Double Shot at Love in hopes of finding a partner for himself. While he was smitten by Hall in the show, they did not begin to date until Nikki returned for a second season.

Meanwhile, the finale episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is available to stream on Prime Video.

