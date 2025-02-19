General Hospital Spoilers: Will Lucky Spencer Save Elizabeth from Cyrus’ Deadly Trap?

Wednesday’s episode of General Hospital (GH) brings intense confrontations, shocking revelations, and a race against time. Lucky Spencer (temporarily played by Guy Wilson) takes a dangerous risk to protect Elizabeth Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst) from Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober), while Carly Spencer’s (Laura Wright) evening with Jack Brennan (Chris McKenna) is cut short. Meanwhile, Drew Quartermaine (Cameron Mathison) sparks conflict at The Savoy, and secrets threaten to upend lives.

At The Savoy, Drew gets into a tense altercation with Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner), though Curtis ultimately tries to put it behind him for the sake of his night with Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr). However, Willow Corinthos (Katelyn MacMullen) witnesses the heated exchange and is taken aback by Drew’s intensity.

Elsewhere, Brad Cooper (Parry Shen) encourages Lucas Jonas (Van Hansis), who is struggling with self-doubt in the dating world. Brad tries to reassure Lucas that he still has plenty to offer, even as Lucas questions whether he’s boyfriend material anymore.

Meanwhile, at Bobbie’s, Emma Drake (Braedyn Bruner) turns to Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) for help, but Josslyn has other plans. She secretly heads to Cyrus’ hideout after her shift, leaving Emma to bond with Giovanni “Gio” Palmieri (Giovanni Mazza). Carly and Brennan’s romantic evening soon takes an abrupt turn—potentially due to Brennan receiving word of Josslyn’s reckless move. If Brennan rushes off in concern, Carly will be left wondering what he’s hiding.

Elsewhere, Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) notices that Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) is troubled. When Dante encourages him to open up, Chase reveals a heartbreaking secret—he has learned that he’s sterile. While he fears this could shatter his future with Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton), neither Chase nor Dante realizes that Brook Lynn had a child with Dante years ago and gave the baby up for adoption, setting the stage for a future bombshell.

Back at Elizabeth’s house, danger looms as Cyrus shows up uninvited, refusing to leave. Lucky, who had left a wrapped-up slice of cake behind, may return at just the wrong moment—walking in on Cyrus’ latest scheme. In a struggle to protect Elizabeth, Lucky could end up taking the digitalis injection meant for her, leading to a medical emergency that will send shockwaves through Port Charles.

As Lucky fights for his life, Chase struggles with his devastating news, and Carly questions Brennan’s actions, General Hospital is set for an emotional and suspenseful episode. Stay tuned as secrets unravel and lives hang in the balance.