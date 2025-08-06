General Hospital Spoilers, August 6 Episode: Will Michael and Willow's Secret Tear Their Family Apart?

On the August 6 episode of General Hospital, Michael makes it clear he’s not open to hearing Chase out. When Chase tries to defend Willow, Michael cuts him off and refuses to discuss it. Chase seems determined to speak up for Willow’s role in the children’s lives, but Michael won’t have it.

Michael now believes Willow might be responsible for the Daisy nursery mix-up. He previously shared this theory with Dante, and Chase may now hear it too. Whether Chase believes Michael or not, this confrontation leaves their friendship on shaky ground.

Willow asks Isaiah to keep her secret

Over at General Hospital, Willow grows nervous as she asks Isaiah to keep something between them. She’s clearly hiding something important. There’s a chance Isaiah has seen a clue pointing to Willow’s possible involvement in switching Daisy to the wrong bassinet.

Even if Isaiah hasn’t figured it out yet, Willow’s behavior raises suspicion. She urges Isaiah to lie for her, which could push him into a tough position. This adds more pressure to an already tense situation.

Jason warns Obrecht about Rocco

Meanwhile, Jason steps in to warn Obrecht to stay away from Rocco. He believes Obrecht is interfering in Rocco’s relationship with his parents. Obrecht, however, argues that she’s only answering questions Rocco had about Britt and his childhood.

Jason doesn’t back down, especially as Lulu looks for help. Lulu turns to Carly and asks her to be an ally in keeping Obrecht from influencing Rocco. Carly agrees, but only if Lulu meets a condition, which Lulu likely will.

Rocco also finds someone he can trust. He talks to Danny about all the recent changes and opens up about Britt and Obrecht. Danny offers advice, and even if Rocco doesn’t follow it, he values the support.

Laura and Dante’s secret meeting

Elsewhere, Laura has a private request for Dante. She asks him for help off the record. While it’s unclear what she needs, Dante may agree to help her under the radar.

Tracy also delivers a surprise by announcing a change of plans. After a talk with Jenz and Marco, she may choose not to turn in the evidence against Sonny, which could shift the legal pressure on him.

Finally, Sonny and ADA Justine have another tense encounter, this time over a softball game. Justine throws out a “don’t you dare,” but their bickering may be hiding a deeper connection. A twist in their relationship could be coming soon.

