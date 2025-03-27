General Hospital Spoilers: Will Jason and Sonny Finally Find Michael’s Attacker?

Thursday’s General Hospital episode on March 27 promises an action-packed hour as Brick delivers critical intel to Jason Morgan and Sonny Corinthos about the man who burned Michael Corinthos. Elsewhere, Jordan Ashford confides in Isaiah Gannon, Chase struggles with Brook Lynn’s shocking secret, and Molly Lansing-Davis attempts to mend fences with Kristina Corinthos-Davis. Meanwhile, Ava Jerome finds herself in growing danger, and Sasha Gilmore Corbin is backed into a difficult corner.

At Jordan Ashford’s place, she’ll share some flirtatious moments with Isaiah Gannon before opening up about her next steps in the Jenz Sidwell case. Isaiah may worry about the risks she’s taking, but Jordan seems determined to move forward.

Meanwhile, Harrison Chase wrestles with the bombshell that Dante Falconeri is the father of Brook Lynn’s child. Although Chase knows he must keep this secret, it won’t be easy to deceive both his friend and his partner. Brook Lynn may confront him about his recent tense encounter with Lulu Spencer, warning him that provoking her could have dangerous consequences. However, Chase stands by his decision to keep Lulu in check.

Elsewhere, Molly Lansing-Davis makes a heartfelt attempt to repair her fractured relationship with Kristina. While Kristina resists at first, Molly may suggest that they can rebuild their bond if they’re both willing to put in the effort.

At Charlie’s Pub, Lucky Spencer catches Elizabeth Baldwin off guard with an unexpected invitation for a weekend getaway. While Elizabeth considers his offer, Ric Lansing reaches out to Alexis Davis, offering an apology in hopes of easing the tension between them for Molly’s sake.

Meanwhile, Ava Jerome opens up to Nina Reeves about seeing Sonny in a new light. Will she reveal the details of Sonny’s recent collapse and pill bottle incident, or will she keep the shocking truth to herself? Regardless, trouble is on the horizon as Kristina tampers with Ava’s car, setting off a dangerous chain of events that could involve Ric and Elizabeth in a devastating accident.

In the midst of all this turmoil, Brick delivers a crucial lead on Michael’s attacker. As he shares his findings with Sonny and Jason, the duo inches closer to uncovering the truth about the explosion that nearly killed Michael. However, Jason remains cautious, sensing that they must tread carefully in their next moves.

Lastly, Felicia Scorpio corners Sasha Gilmore Corbin with difficult questions—possibly about Jason or even Sidwell—forcing Sasha into an uncomfortable situation.

With secrets unraveling and tensions escalating, General Hospital fans won’t want to miss what’s next. Will Jason and Sonny finally track down Michael’s attacker? Can Chase keep Brook Lynn’s secret under wraps? And will Ava’s latest conflict put even more lives in jeopardy? Stay tuned for all the drama unfolding in Port Charles.