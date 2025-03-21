Grey’s Anatomy Creator Shonda Rhimes Feared Patrick Dempsey and Isaiah Washington’s Fight Would ‘Kill the Show’

Grey’s Anatomy writer Shonda Rhimes opened up about the infamous scandal between Patrick Dempsey and Isaiah Washington on the sets of the medical drama.

In conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the writer-producer revealed that she is surprised over the fact that the incident still stands fresh in the minds of the cast members. She claimed that every person she talks to on the sets would have a comment about the ugly fight between their co-stars.

While sitting down for an interview with the media portal, the producer mentioned that she feared the show would be axed off due to the fight on the sets. Elaborating on the statements, Rhimes revealed, “I think the thorn was having the bubble of joy burst so early on Grey’s [with the Washington incident].” The writer-producer continued to share that “and not having anybody interested in helping us deal with it, because that really shaped a lot of how we looked at the world going forward.”

As for the incident, CBS News reported that Washington had used ugly and homophobic slurs for Dempsey in 2007. Later he released a statement with a public apology to the actor.

However, the network did not renew Isaiah’s contract on the show further, and ultimately the character had to be killed off in 2008.

However, the controversy between the actors wasn’t the only drama that the makers and the network had to take care of.

Advertisement

Back in 2008, Katherine Heigi, one of the regulars on the show, abruptly quit and stated the reason for her exit to be lack of quality material. Rhimes stated that after being associated with the series for so long, she had to change her perspective as a writer and later as a showrunner.

Grey’s Anatomy is currently in its 21st season and is available to stream on ABC Network.