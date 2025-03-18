Gwyneth Paltrow Compares Relationship with Brad Pitt to Dating Royalty, Calls Him an ‘Intriguing Character’

Gwyneth Paltrow reflects on her romance with Brad Pitt! The former couple’s whirlwind relationship began on the set of the 1994 film Legends of the Fall. They went on to co-star in the 1995 thriller Se7en and dated throughout its filming and release. The following year, Pitt popped the question in December, and the duo was engaged until they called it off six months later.

In an interview with Vanity Fair for her April cover story, the Iron Man actress reflected on their relationship. "He’s a very intriguing character,” she said. "It’s like having dated, I don’t know, Prince William or something,” she added, referring to the British royal who is next in line for the throne.

The actress didn’t shy away from sharing personal anecdotes and recalled the time the Mr. & Mrs. Smith actor showed up for her on her birthday while she was busy filming. Paltrow was shooting a project in the English countryside, working 20-hour days, six days a week.

When she finally took a 12-hour break, a producer made her feel like the “most entitled” person on set. She was worried that the man in charge would spin the story to make her seem like a diva, ultimately damaging her reputation in the industry.

She and Pitt eventually went their separate ways and moved on with new spouses. Paltrow married Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, but after their marriage fell apart, she moved on with her now-husband, Brad Falchuk, whom she wed in 2018.

Advertisement

The Fight Club actor tied the knot with Jennifer Aniston in 2000 but split in 2005. He eventually started a family with Angelina Jolie, whom he dated for nine years before they wed in 2014. They split in 2016. He is currently rumored to be dating jewelry designer Ines de Ramon, whom he has been linked to since 2022.