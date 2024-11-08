‘He WAS Love’: Rashida Jones Mourns Death Of Her Late Father And Music Producer Quincy Jones In A Heartfelt Post

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

Rashida Jones pens a heartfelt tribute for her late father and the music producer, Quincy Jones, who passed away at the age of 91 on November 3.

On her Instagram account, the actress shared a picture of her younger self with her dad and wrote a long caption recalling her precious moments with her father. Jones is one of the seven children of the record producer, whom the legendary musician shared with the actress Peggy Lipton, who passed away in 2019.

In the statement shared by the Parks and Recreation actress on her social media platform, Jones began with listing the producers achievements in the music industry.

She wrote, “My dad was nocturnal his whole adult life. He kept “jazz hours” starting in high school and never looked back.” Jones added, “When I was little, I would wake up in the middle of the night to search for him. Undoubtedly, he would be somewhere in the house, composing (old school, with a pen and sheet music).”

ALSO READ: Who Are Rashida Jones’ Mom And Dad? Everything We Know About Parks And Recreation Star’s Famous Parents

The 28-time Grammy-winning producer passed away at his Los Angeles home, surrounded by his family members and loved ones. Following the musician’s death, the Academy Awards announced that the legend would be honoured with an Oscar during the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Governors Awards ceremony, which is set to be held on November 17.

Moreover, the audience will be given a reminder of his songs in movies like The Wiz, The Color Purple, and In Cold Blood.

Advertisement

In her post further, the actress continued to write, “He would never send me back to bed. He would smile and bring me into his arms while he continued to work. There was no safer place in the world for me.”

She added further, “He was a giant. An icon. A culture shifter. A genius.” Over the decades of his career in the music industry, Quincy Jones is known for producing the trilogy of iconic albums alongside Michael Jackson.

The actress concluded her tribute by writing, "He made everyone he ever met feel loved and seen. That's his legacy." Quincy Jones is survived by his seven children.

ALSO READ: Rashida Jones Reveals How She Felt Joining the Cast of The Office; Reveals What Was the First Scene She Filmed