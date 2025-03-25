Here's How Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown is Celebrating 4 Years of Relationship With Husband Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi completed four years of togetherness! The Stranger Things actress took to social media to mark the milestone with an adorable throwback video and picture. Brown posted a black and white video of her husband carrying her after an event while she smiled and lovingly gazed at him.

“4 years with you,” the Enola Holmes actress wrote over the story. Jake also celebrated the milestone with another sweet throwback picture of the lovebirds from a vacation. They posed on what seemed like a yacht wearing beach clothes. “Time flies. 4 years! Love you more every day,” he wrote over it.

The young couple’s whirlwind romance began in 2021, and two years later, they said I do at the altar. Brown wore a stunning custom-made Galia Lahav gown for her wedding, which was officiated by her Stranger Things “papa,” Martin Brenner.

The Electric State actress recently appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast and reflected on her decision to get married. She told host Alex Cooper that she realized she could “actually see a future” with Bongiovi.

Brown revealed that the couple started living a “day-to-day” life while they were dating. They even shared two pet dogs and took care of the animals they owned. Soon enough she realized that she wouldn’t give away this lifestyle for the world.

“I thought, ‘Oh, I really don’t think I could ever see you as anything else. I don’t want to be with anyone else ever again. I don’t want to date, I don’t want to meet anyone, I want you,’ ” she told Cooper.

When asked about the thing that bonded them, Brown revealed it was their similar view of the world. They saw a similar future together and talked about “big things” like having kids, politics and other stuff she could never discuss with her friends. “I was like, ‘S---. Okay, maybe I do want to be with him forever,' ” she added.