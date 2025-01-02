Hilarie Burton Is Aware ‘What's Being Presented’ In One Tree Hill Reboot; Shares ‘Best Part’ Of The Original Show

Hilarie Burton shared an important update on the One Tree Hill reboot. Speaking to People magazine, the actress spoke about the status of the highly anticipated show which was “leaked” in August. However, The White Collar alum shared that the project was in its initial stages when the leak happened.

Now, the reboot is finding its home on a streaming platform and the team’s preferred choice is Netflix. Burton revealed that they are in the process of presenting things to the streaming platform. “They will get to decide whether or not it's greenlit,” she said. “But I think the more people show that they're excited about it, the better," she added.

The actress who shares kids Augustus “Gus,” 14, and George, 6, with Jeffrey Dean Morgan, wants to be part of “content” that they can watch together. She believes that “the best part of One Tree Hill, is that parents and kids could watch it together” and being able to talk about the hard stuff in a lighthearted way.

When asked whether she can tease anything about the upcoming reboot, Burton shared that she knows the material that’s being “turned in” for the show and loves it. She admitted that the showrunner Becky Hartman Edwards is very good at handling shows that focus on “female friendships and multi-generational shows.”

Hence Burton and her co-creators are excited to work with Edwards and feel confident in “what's being presented” as a script for the show. Ultimately, Burin hopes that the show is adopted by Netflix.

In August, Burton and her former One Tree Hill costar Sophia Bush confirmed the plans for the revival of the hit 2000s series, revealing that they intend to executive produce with former costar Danneel Ackles. The duo shared the news in a joint statement on separate Instagram posts.

“What if you really can go back home?” the statement read. It further claimed that when the opportunity to team with brilliant creatives and create a space to showcase talents and to bring back their history, “Reclaim our turf? Honor our fans?” they couldn’t refuse it.

One Tree Hill can be streamed in full on Hulu and Max.