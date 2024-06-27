House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 2: How Is Arryk vs. Erryk Battle Different In The Books?

This article contains spoilers from the House of the Dragon series and the Fire & Blood book

Season 2 of House of the Dragon is already picking up heat as we saw two beloved characters meet their end in the second episode of the show. However, the battle between brothers Arryk and Erryk that led to these deaths is quite different in the show than how they were in Fire & Blood by George R.R. Martin

The episode depicted how Ser Arryk Cargylle (Luke Tittensor) sneaks into Dragonstone to kill Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy). He was forced to do this on Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel)’s order as the latter wanted to punish Arryk after the murder of Jaehaerys. Arryk goes to Dragonstone under the guise of his twin brother Erryk Cargylle (Elliot Tittensor) who is a part of Rhaenyra’s Queensguard.

How did Arryk and Erryk die in the series?

The death of the Cargylle brothers was pretty straightforward in the series. Arryk is able to easily sneak into the island of Dragonstone on Criston’s orders but his troubles begin immediately. He is almost instantly seen by Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno) who knows that he is not Erryk as she was with him a few minutes ago. However, since she is on her way out, Arryk is able to easily talk his way into the castle.

Advertisement

Arryk then relieves all the Queensguards as Erryk is seen wandering around the castle. Once the Queensguards leave, he enters Rhaenyra’s chamber and draws his sword to kill her. However, Erryk somehow sensed that something was amiss as he also barges into the room almost immediately. However, we do not know whether he sensed Arryk’s presence on his own as he did a double take upon seeing him in the hallway or if Mysaria somehow sent a message to him about what she saw.

The twins then engage in a ferocious battle to death as Rhaenyra sends out her maid to get help. Even though Ser Lorent Marbrand (Max Wrottesley) comes back, he cannot figure out who is who in time as the twins look identical. The battle ends sadly as Arryk dies in Erryk’s arms and the latter asks Rhaenyra for forgiveness before he also stabs himself on his own sword and dies with his brother.

Advertisement

Arryk and Erryk’s battle in the book

Fans have to remember that unlike the series, which is a prequel, the original book by Marin, Fire & Blood, serves as a history of the Targaryen dynasty as told by the historian Archmaster Gyldayn. As a historian, Gyldayn offers different accounts of the same story throughout the book for extra perspectives.

The basic details of the Cargylle twins’ battle remain the same as Se Criston orders Arryk to go to Dragonstone after Jaehaerys dies. But the details become a bit complicated after Arryk gets to the island. As Galdyn says in the book, “the true purpose of Ser Arryk’s mission remains a matter of some contention.” This is because, like the show, Grand Maester Munkun’s account in the book mentions that Criston sent Arryk to kill Rhaenyra while the account of a fool named Mushroom mentions that he was supposed to kill Rhaenyra’s sons Jacaerys and Joffrey.

Advertisement

Glandyn’s accounts of the fight also differ as he says that The Singers mentioned that Arryk and Erryk drew their swords right away and said they loved each other before they started to fight. According to Munkun, the two of them fought for an hour amidst a horde of onlookers as nobody could tell them apart but the book does not mention if Rhaenyra was present during the fight at all. Munkun also added that the two of them died in each others’ arms with tears running down their faces.

Mushroom, on the other hand, gave a more salacious version of the story as per usual. The fool’s account mentioned that the duel had lasted only a moment as the twins called each other traitors. Erryk is able to land a lethal blow on Arryk who drives a knife into his brother’s stomach before dying. According to Mushroom, Arryk died quickly, but Erryk spent four days suffering from his wounds and crying out and cursing his brother before ultimately dying. However, unlike the show, there is no mention of Erryk driving his own blade into his body in the book.

Despite the outcome of the battle being incredibly sad as both Arryk and Erryk were beloved characters, their deaths do not have as serious consequences as Jaehaerys’ death. But it does force Rhaenyra to think more before taking her next steps.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date, Where to Watch And Everything We Know About It So Far