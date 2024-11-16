How Did Casey Affleck Describe The Significance Of His Longtime Friends Like Matt Damon? Find Out Here

Casey Affleck knows how to carry on a friendship! The actor arrived at the Center at West Park’s 2nd Annual Fall Benefit in New York City on Thursday, November 14. Speaking to People magazine, the Good Will Hunting actor spoke about the significance of his long-term friendship with Matt Damon, who was an honorary chair at the event.

"Someone said old friends are the bread of life's leaven. The older I get, the more that means to me," Casey said. "People you've known for a long time become more and more important the older you get, and they are for me for sure," he added.

The actor attended the gala to celebrate the arts. For the Manchester by the Sea star art was something he always loved and believed it does a lot for the society. According to Casey, art is not just for entertainment but to keep the culture going. “The arts are the mirror that we look into when we want to understand who we are and what we're doing," he added.

Casey and Damon have been friends for more than four decades and so has his older brother Ben Affleck, who’s also Damon’s business partner in their production company Artists Equity. The trio has professionally collaborated on projects like 1997's Good Will Hunting and the recent thriller mystery, The Instigators.

The Martian actor spoke to People magazine in August about his bond with the Affleck brothers. “We have this 43-year shared history. We grew up together,” he said. The actor explained that they share an “underlying understanding” of each other and know how to maintain personal and professional barriers.

“In our business, there's a whole language that gets created around trying to protect people's feelings because people's egos are involved," Damon explained, adding that both he and Casey don’t indulge in diplomacy and straightforwardly keep their views. The actor revealed that they’ve been vulnerable with each other as young men and that’s what made their bond so rooted.

