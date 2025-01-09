How Did Travis Kelce Celebrate New Year’s In NYC With Taylor Swift? NFL Star Shares Deets
Travis Kelce teased his New Year’s Eve celebration with Taylor Swift in the Big Apple. The couple was spotted roaming around the city in festive outfits, going on double dates, and more!
Travis Kelce loved spending New Year's Eve in the Big Apple! In the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, he co-hosts alongside brother Jason, the Kansas City Chiefs star opened up about his memorable stay in New York City.
Although the NFL star was stuck with work on New Year's Eve, he did get to travel to NYC and relish some lip-smacking food. "Got to see the big city, which I f---ing absolutely love. Love the big city," he added.
Travis refrained from revealing any other details, but on Saturday, December 28, he and his girlfriend Taylor Swift were spotted in the city's Meatpacking District, decked out in festive outfits. The Bad Blood hitmaker wore a black Simkhai "Gianni" coat with embellishments over a black Fleur Du Mal flared corset mini dress.
The Chiefs player went for a strikingly different color and donned a bold red waxed denim trucker jacket with matching baggy jeans by Nahmias. This wasn't the first time for the couple to be spotted roaming around the city.
Most recently, they went on a double date with Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley and numerous other outings in Manhattan. Swift and Travis had an eventful 2024 as they reached unbelievable heights in their respective fields.
Swift concluded her record-breaking Eras Tour after performing around the world. The NFL star became a Super Bowl champion for the second time in a row after the Chiefs beat San Francisco in February.