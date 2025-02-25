How Many Followers Has Blake Lively Lost on Social Media Amid It Ends With Us Feud With Justin Baldoni?

It seems that, along with online criticism and hate, Blake Lively may be facing even more repercussions—including losing her social media followers—since her public feud with It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni began.

According to The Daily Mail, data from QR Code Generator indicates that the Age of Adaline actress has lost 864,085 followers since September 2024. Meanwhile, Baldoni has gained 230,896 followers.

The publication reported that in January, Lively lost 329,577 followers, while the Five Feet Apart director gained 159,644. A similar trend continued in February, with The Town star losing 363,930 followers, whereas Baldoni gained 196,230.

Marc Porcar, CEO of QR Code Generator PRO S.L, told the outlet that it was “interesting to observe how the internet changes sides quickly in a public fight such as this one, with opinions shifting with every new development.”

The CEO also noted that after the explosive New York Times article dropped in December, Lively lost fewer followers compared to previous months.

Porcar revealed that, according to their previous analyses, from December 21 to January 3, the A Simple Favor actress actually gained 46,624 followers.

However, he reportedly stated that Baldoni’s lawsuit altered this trend, leading to Lively experiencing her most significant follower drop in five years. He added that Baldoni, on the other hand, “seems to have fallen into the public’s good graces.”

According to the publication, Porcar also stated, “As new evidence comes to light, we could see the tables turn once again—or Lively and Reynolds facing even deeper repercussions.”

As both actors continue making headlines, they remain a hot topic among netizens. Speculation about Lively and Baldoni’s alleged rift on It Ends With Us has been swirling since last year, and with recent developments, the discussion has only intensified.