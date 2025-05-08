Hugh Laurie to Star in Apple TV’s Upcoming Thriller The Wanted Man; Here’s Everything We Know So Far
Laurie stars as a betrayed crime boss seeking revenge in the eight-episode series, alongside Thandiwe Newton and a stellar cast.
Apple TV+ is bringing Hugh Laurie back to the spotlight with The Wanted Man, an intense new crime thriller from Hijackand Lupin creator George Kay. The eight-part series promises gripping drama, betrayal, and a dangerous quest for vengeance.
Laurie plays Felix Carmichael, the powerful head of a London crime syndicate known as The Capital. Once untouchable, Felix is finally captured — only to uncover that someone close to him was behind the betrayal. While imprisoned, he learns that his empire is crumbling. Determined to strike back, Felix plans a daring escape, turning himself into a wanted man again.
Joining Laurie are Thandiwe Newton (Westworld), along with Fionn Whitehead (Dunkirk), Gina McKee (My Policeman), Hazel Doupe (Say Nothing), Elliott Heffernan (Blitz), and Stephen Dillane (Game of Thrones).
George Kay will serve as showrunner and executive producer, alongside Willow Grylls and Matt Sandford. Jakob Verbruggen (Dark Matter, Black Mirror) is set to direct the series.
Laurie’s recent work includes roles in Tehran season 3, Netflix’s All the Light We Cannot See, and HBO’s Avenue 5.
The Wanted Man adds to Apple TV+’s growing slate of high-profile thrillers, pairing seasoned talent with a dark, twist-filled storyline. With Laurie at the helm, the show promises a gritty, character-driven drama that explores loyalty, power, and revenge.
