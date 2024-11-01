'I Had To Make The Decision...': Megan Thee Stallion Reflects On The Heartbreak Of Losing Her Mother To Brain Tumor In New Documentary

When Megan Thee Stallion decided to tell her story in her own words, she felt it was important to also share the heartbreak she experienced when she lost her mother to brain tumor. In her new Prime Video documentary, the rapper, 29, recalls the moment she made the difficult decision to pull the plug on her mother to relieve her of worldly pain.

“They [doctors] had to put her under. She was just brain dead,” Megan says in her documentary. “So I stayed up there every day. I was spending the night at the hospital. I just was praying that she could shake back from it.”

Unfortunately, the Mamushi singer’s mother could not recover.

“Once I realized she wasn’t coming back, I was just like, ‘Damn, I can’t keep her like this.’ Because I know she wouldn’t have wanted to stay like this. So I had to make the decision to pull the plug, and she just passed the next day,” Megan recounted through tears.

Despite going through such immense pain in 2019, Megan returned to the stage just three weeks later, knowing her mother would not have wanted her to miss work for long or be sad at home. The Grammy winner didn’t want to cancel her shows at the time, and neither would her mom want that, she says from the stage in the documentary, before describing her mother as her number one fan.

Even so, losing her only living parent after her father passed away when she was in ninth grade was a significant challenge for Megan. She details in the documentary that she felt lost and underconfident after losing her biggest source of support.

At the documentary’s Los Angeles premiere on Wednesday, October 30, Megan Thee Stallion paid tribute to her mother, who also performed as a rapper under the name Holly-Wood, in a heartfelt shoutout. “I wouldn’t be the woman I am today without Holly Thomas,” she told the crowd. “So Mommy, I love you.”

Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words follows the star’s journey in a way that allows her admirers to meet the real Megan Pete, the synopsis promises. Directly addressing her fans towards the end of her introduction in the 112-minute-long docu-film, the musician says she doesn’t “give a f**k” what her haters say on the internet as long as she has their support. Thee Stallion expressed gratitude to her fans for always standing by her side.

Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words is streaming now on Prime Video.

