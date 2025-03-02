‘I Love Her To Death…’: Gypsy-Rose Blanchard’s Beau Ken Urker Opens Up About Best Parts Of Fatherhood; READ

Ahead of the release of Life After Lockup season 2, Ken Urke did not shy away from being candid while having a chat with People magazine, alongside his girlfriend Gypsy-Rose Blanchard.

The new father, who welcomed his daughter Aurora with Blanchard on December 28, 2024, revealed to the outlet about the best parts of fatherhood. He stated, “I love her to death, and every day I get to see her grow more and more in all these little ways.”

Urker also shared that his daughter’s eyes opened wide as the weeks went by and she began to “develop a little bit of a social smile now, and just watching her get bigger.”

Urker talked about weighing his daughter on a baby scale that they borrowed from their neighbor and witnessing the number go up.

He added that it comes across as very “basic” but it is very “fun” for them to witness their daughter grow more every week, which also included her growing more of her hair and finding out about what her eye color would be.

Urker stated, “I really am just soaking in all these moments and enjoying them to the fullest." He further stated, “I want to spoil her and just make her happy.”

Blanchard also said at one point in the interview, “It’s one of those heart-touching moments because it’s like, this is new for the both of us, but also Ken was young when we met.”

She added that it was “adorable” and it warmed her heart to witness Urker growing and maturing. Blanched also mentioned that her beau is more “patient” than she credits him for.

The reality show star shared that it was incredible to witness Urker “grow” as an individual through the past year and also take up this “new mature role.”

The audience can catch the season 2 premiere of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up on March 10 on Lifetime at 9 p.m. ET.