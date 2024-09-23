Zendaya, who began her acting career as a child on Disney Channel, has come a long way to become one of the most sought-after celebrities in the world today. The Spider-Man actress has shown her exceptional acting talent in a variety of roles over her career, ranging from her portrayal of Rocky Blue on Disney's Shake It Off to her most recent performance as Chani in Dune.

But stardom comes with a great deal of responsibility and pressure. During a Dune: Part Two screening event in New York City, Zendaya spoke on the demands of celebrity and her uncertainty about her ability to handle it all. She expressed her desire to be known first and foremost as a person.

According to Deadline, during the event, all of them were asked if they could relate to the movie's theme of false prophets because of their personal experiences with fame and fans. Zendaya responded, saying, "I feel like, often, I am not cut out for that part of it. I do love my job; I'm so grateful. I love doing the work; I love being on set; I do love moments like this—don't get me wrong—but I am terrified of that part of it, often."

She also said, "I was a shy kid, always have been, so this part isn't natural—that is a huge reason why fashion became important to me because it became like armour to pretend to go out and do the job. That's what's terrifying to me," Zendaya added, saying that she wasn't sure if she could fully relate to the topic.

Zendaya has already expressed her discomfort with being a celebrity, speaking earlier this year about her "complicated feelings" concerning child acting and popularity.

The actress' remarks coincide with a period of increased internet discussion about how fans treat famous people, especially women celebrities. Also, singer-songwriter Chappell Roan has lately made news for speaking out against the "abusive" nature of fame.

