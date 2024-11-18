‘It Is Breathtaking’: Judy Garland’s Daughter Lorna Luft Praises Wicked And ‘Brilliant’ Addition Of The Wizard of Oz Family

Judy Garland’s daughter hopped on the Wicked train! Lorna Luft raved about the highly anticipated musical ahead of its theatrical release. Luft’s positive views of the film are a big compliment since her late mother and cinema icon Garland memorably played Dorothy Gale in 1939’s The Wizard of Oz.

Wicked director John M. Chu cleverly set Wicked as a prequel to the Oz story. “This movie is astounding! It’s epic, brilliant, touching and honest,” Luft wrote on Instagram. “It is breathtaking to look at … the sets, costumes, makeup, performances, choreography, and the entire scope of the movie,” she added.

She explained how the film met her expectations and incorporated everything she wanted it to have. She further credited the “genius” director for metaphorically picking up the torch, broom, and magic wand again, carrying it forward, and adding it to the family.

Luft praised the film’s leads, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, as “nothing short of magnificent” as their characters, Elphaba and Glinda. The two prominent characters are witches who *spoiler alert* eventually come into contact with Garland’s Dorothy later in the story. “They take you on an emotional rollercoaster,” she said about the actors.

Continuing her praise of Grande and Erivo, she called them “phenomenal and jaw-dropping” and described their performance as honest, funny, and perfect. She concluded her note by saying that Wicked paid homage to the original Wizard of Oz. “Go see it and be taken on the journey of the witches! And buckle up because it’s one joy-filled ride,” she quipped. Wicked is a film adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical, which has been running since 2003.

The story revolves around the blossoming friendship of Glinda (Grande) and Elphaba (Erivo). The latter, who feels like an anomaly due to her green skin complexion, develops an unexpected connection with the school’s most popular girl.

“Elphaba, a misunderstood young woman because of her green skin, and Glinda, a popular girl, become friends at Shiz University in the Land of Oz. After an encounter with the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads,” says the official synopsis.

Wicked will be released in theaters on November 22.