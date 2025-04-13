The White Lotus Star Jason Isaacs Reacts to 'Ridiculous' Duke University T-Shirt Drama: 'Wanting to Go Viral...'

The White Lotus Season 3 star Jason Isaacs is truly fearless when it comes to speaking his mind. Now, the actor has spoken out against Duke University’s backlash over the use of their logo on t-shirts in the series.

For the unversed, the HBO show showed Isaacs's character, Timothy Ratliff, wearing a Duke t-shirt during a murder-suicide dream scene. But it seems that that it did not sit very well with the institution, as they spoke out against the use of their logo.

Frank Tramble, Duke’s VP of communications, marketing and public affairs, told The New York Times that the series not only utilized their “brand without permission,” adding, “but in our view uses it on imagery that is troubling, does not reflect our values or who we are, and simply goes too far.”

According to Variety, the actor appeared at the show’s season finale event wearing a Duke shirt, seemingly in pseudo-retaliation. While talking about the same, Issacs shared his candid response during a recent appearance on the Prestige Junkie podcast.

He stated that he purchased the t-shirt because his flight was canceled by the airline, and his bags were taken away. As a result, he did not have anything to change into in the morning.

The performer continued that that was the “only outlet there (at the Charlotte Airport)” and he thought it might create a “little bit of mischief.”

He expressed on the podcast about finding the entire thing “faintly amusing.” Issacs shared that he doesn't like any individual getting “upset about anything, but clearly, it was just someone fancying seeing their name online and wanting to go viral.”

The Patriot actor continued that the university’s alumni, in actual life, are “such a rogue’s gallery, many of them, that the notion that one of the spiritually enlightened [characters] on television causes them any trouble is fanciful and ridiculous.”

Even after the end of season 3, the show continues to be a viral topic among show fans, especially the storyline surrounding the Ratliff family remains one of the most discussed topics online.

The audience can catch seasons 1,2, and 3 of The White Lotus on MAX.

