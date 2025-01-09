Julianne Moore Reveals She Was Secretly Pregnant While Filming THIS Movie; Find Out

Julianne Moore truly knows how to drop unexpected surprise bombs. She did the same when she reportedly revealed about secretly being pregnant when she was filming, none other than The Big Lebowski movie, which was released back in the year 1998.

The veteran actress made this surprising revelation when she appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show on January 8, Wednesday. She shared this detail when she and the show’s host were discussing what it was like shooting the memorable movie.

The Still Alice star shared that at the time she was carrying her now 27 year-old son, Caleb when she filmed the venture. While recalling shooting a specific scene, Moore told Barrymore that it was her initial pregnancy, confessing that she was “so sick that day” and that she experienced nausea.

She recalled that time, saying, “I could barely move and that dress was really solid and made from styrofoam... I was just unbelievably sick.” The performer revealed that she was not able to tell any individual that she was carrying a baby because she did not desire them to know that.

For the unversed, the actress and her husband, who is also Bart Freundlich share two children, a son, Caleb, and a daughter Liv, who is 22 years old.

The Gloria Bell star is not afraid to share candid moments with her family. Back in April, she posted a few pictures of Liv’s 22nd birthday.

She later also shared pictures where they celebrated her graduating from Northwestern University. Additionally, she shared an adorable family snap on her social media during Christmas, wishing her followers on the occasion.

