Kanye West's New Song Allegedly Features Sean 'Diddy' Combs With Daughter North Despite His Ongoing S-xual Crime Lawsuits

No one can ever fully anticipate what Kanye West will do next, may that be being very outspoken about what he believes in or releasing a track with his and Kim Kardashian’s oldest daughter, North, seemingly alongside disgraced rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and his son Christian Combs.

The surprising song, which is titled Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine was shared on X on March 15, Saturday. The track also featured Jasmine Williams.

The song starts with a voice recording, which appeared to be of the Bad Boy Records founder and the Can’t Tell Me Nothing rapper speaking over the phone.

The man who seems to be Diddy can be heard expressing on call that he wanted to thank Ye for “taking care” of his children, adding, “Ain't nobody reach out to them, ain't nobody call them.”

West then replied, “Absolutely, I love you so much man.” He continues saying that Diddy “raised” him, adding, “Even when I ain't know you, know what I'm saying?”

In the track, his elder child, North can be heard vocalizing, “When you see me shining, then you see the light.”

This isn't it. Adding to the drama, screenshots of texts (now deleted) were shared by Ye on social media, according to TMZ. The text happened to be between him and his ex-wife, Kim, where she reportedly told him about trademarking North’s name to try to stop the song from being released.

As per the report, the SKIMS founder claimed that Ye had agreed when Kim asked him if she could trademark their older child’s name, adding that she had sent the paperwork in an attempt to stop North from featuring in that song to “protect her.”

According to the TMZ article, The reality show star also texted him saying that they had an agreement on trademarking their children’s names when they were born so no individual would utilize them.

He reportedly responded with this: “Amend it or I'm going to war," adding, "And neither of us will recover from the public fallout. You're going to have to kill me."

This is one of the shocking additions to the reasons why the rapper’s name has been making it to headlines. Previously Ye grabbed major attention when he publicly showed his support for Diddy, who is in prison, reportedly accused of sex trafficking and racketeering.