Ken Jeong Reflects on Emotional and Nostalgic Community Film Script: 'It’ll Be Magical'

Ken Jeong, who starred as Ben Chang, the eccentric Spanish teacher in the sitcom Community, recently revealed his thoughts after reading the script for the upcoming film. Fans of the popular series, produced by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, have been eagerly awaiting updates on the movie, which was announced in 2022.

Speaking to TV Insider, Jeong openly confessed that the script sent him into deep emotional nostalgia, as it immediately transported him back to the heart of the show.

The Hangover actor said, "It made me emotional and just brought me right back, and that’s all I’m legally allowed to say."

He also revealed that a script has already been written, with a plan in place, although he cannot confirm when production will begin. He shared that he could already picture reuniting with his co-stars, describing it as a potentially "magical and real emotional" experience.

The Crazy Rich Asians star added, "There is a script, there is a plan. We just don’t know when [it will happen]. Once that’s agreed upon, it’ll be magical and really emotional. I think being on set, experiencing that again, [will be] so gratifying. Words can’t even express."

Jeong praised the show's fanbase, which he called the most devoted audience he’s ever encountered, saying, "When the show was on the air, we had the most devoted fans of any project I’ve ever done. The most devoted fans."

Advertisement

Community, which follows an offbeat study group at the fictional Greendale Community College, originally aired from 2009 to 2015, spanning six seasons and gaining a passionate following.

The show featured an ensemble cast, including Ken Jeong, Joel McHale, Alison Brie, Donald Glover, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash, Chevy Chase, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, and more. The upcoming movie is expected to reunite fans with their favorite characters in what promises to be an emotionally charged experience.

ALSO READ: Year Ender 2024: 11 Most Viral Moments of 2024 From Brat Summer To Celebrity Deaths, Diddy’s Legal Drama And More