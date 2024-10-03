Gypsy-Rose Blanchard is starting a new chapter in her life as she prepares to become a mother and celebrates a significant milestone with her partner, Ken Urker. Blanchard announced her pregnancy on social media and recently revealed the baby's gender.

Blanchard is already ensuring that her daughter will grow up stylish. On Wednesday, October 2, the soon-to-be mother proudly showcased a set of matching mother-daughter sweatshirts on Instagram.

The caption read, "So cute! Matching mother-daughter Barbie sweatshirts. We will be Ken’s Barbie girls." She held the mini version for her daughter while wearing the adult pastel pink top adorned with white Barbie logos, accessorizing with black tights.

Blanchard's post comes after many accused her on social media that she is pretending to be pregnant. On Blanchard's Instagram posts, trolls have made comments, many of which claim that she is lying about being pregnant.

In an interview with People magazine in July, Blanchard discussed her unexpected pregnancy and how completely unplanned it had been.

After ending their previous engagement, Blanchard and Urker reconciled. "I want to be kind so that my kids come to me for any kind of advice, just like my stepmother," she stated to the site. I think she's a fantastic mother because of the way she's raised her kids."

After serving seven years in prison for her involvement in her mother Dee Dee's 2016 murder, Gypsy-Rose Blanchard was released in December. Growing up, Blanchard was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a condition where a parent or guardian fabricates or induces illness in a child to make it appear as though the child is unwell.

Blanchard announced her divorce from her spouse, Ryan Anderson, just three months after her release. She and her ex-fiancé, Ken Urker, have since rekindled their romance, and in July, the couple shared the news of their pregnancy.

