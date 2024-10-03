Luke Bryan is the latest artist to react to Beyince's snub at the recent country music awards. The veteran of country music was asked about his thoughts on Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter not being included in the 2024 nominees when he appeared on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live.

"It's a tricky question to answer because, well, Beyoncé released a country album and has a large following of loyal fans. And when she doesn't get what they want, man, they come at you the way fans should," Bryan remarked, alluding to Beyoncé's ardent following, known as the Beyhive.

He continues, saying, "I'm fine for people coming in and doing country albums and stuff like that. But just by saying that, merely because she made ... I don't need [a nomination], just 'cause I make one."

Bryan, who has had multiple nominations and two CMA Artist of the Year awards, has a hypothesis about why the "Texas Hold 'Em" singer could not have received enough votes from the Country Music Association voting board.

The country artist added, "Everybody loved that Beyoncé made a country album. Nobody's mad about it. But where things get a little tricky and, and you know — if you're gonna make country albums, come into our world and be country with us a little bit."

Further praising and welcoming the Grammy0winner into their family, Bryan went, "Beyoncé can do it exactly what she wants to. She's probably the biggest star in music. But come to an award show and high-five us, and have fun and get in the family too. And I'm not saying she didn't do that."

Beyoncé is not a newcomer to the country music scene. She and The Chicks sang Daddy Lessons during the 2016 CMA Awards. The crossover performance drew significant criticism because The Chicks had been banned from the country music scene for their outspoken opposition to the Iraq War and because the vocalist of "Break My Soul" was not widely associated with the genre.

