Kim Kardashian Shares Glimpses of Extravagant Cowgirl-Themed 7th Birthday Party for Daughter Chicago; See Here

Kim Kardashian recently left her followers in awe as the highly acclaimed personality posted pictures from her daughter Chicago's birthday party.

The businesswoman took to social media to share a glimpse inside her daughter Chicago’s cowgirl-themed party. For those who don’t know, the birthday celebration was held to mark Chicago turning 7 years old.

In the Instagram Stories shared by the SKIMS founder, 44, many clips and snaps from the party were visible. In one such clip, the birthday girl was dressed in all white. The young one wore an outfit perfectly suited for the occasion. Her ensemble included a white tasseled shirt, a white cowboy hat, and white-and-beige tasseled pants.

This outfit clip was posted in Kim Kardashian’s story to the tune of Beyoncé’s Texas Hold 'Em.

Additionally, the back of the birthday girl’s dress was personalized with “Chicago West” written in diamantes, with fringing below. In these stories, Chicago's younger brother, Psalm, 5, could also be seen attending. He was dressed in a checkered shirt and leather waistcoat as he posed with another family member, his young cousin Tatum, 2. Together, they gave off a grand denim-inspired look.

Tatum is the son of Kim’s sister, Khloé Kardashian.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian herself sported an all-black leather look, donning a cowboy hat with an unbuttoned shirt. The socialite completed her outfit with a Western belt, blue jeans, and a pair of chaps.

In one of the Instagram Stories, Kim was seen saying, “We are setting up for Chicago's cowgirl-themed birthday party.”

The stories posted on social media also featured a shot of Chicago’s incredible birthday cake, which was personalized with a pink-and-white cowboy boot design. The cake included a Western belt with “Chi” written in pink rope.

