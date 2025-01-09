Liam Payne's Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Makes Social Media Comeback With THESE Heartwarming Posts; READ

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Liam Payne’s fans are still grieving from the shock of his sudden death. People around the world continue to remember him in various ways, sharing heartfelt posts about the late singer. Kate Cassidy, who was dating Payne at the time of his passing, also subtly honored him by posting two snaps online.

According to Daily Mail, months after Payne’s cause of death was revealed at a UK inquest, Cassidy posted two stories on her Instagram account on Wednesday.

In one of her stories, she shared a picture of herself wearing beige-colored track pants and a white top. The pants featured the number "444," which appears to hold a special significance for her. As mentioned in Daily Mail’s article, it was her and Payne’s "angel number."

In the next story, she gave a closer look at the track pants. Under the number "444," the text read: “Love, support, guidance from your angels.” Angel numbers have become a popular topic on social media, with many influencers and believers discussing their significance in manifestation.

Many celebrities, including Jennifer Aniston, Bella Hadid, Beyoncé, and others, have also expressed their belief in angel numbers and their meanings.

According to Daily Mail, Cassidy had previously shared a photo of a note where the late vocalist had written the number "444." This seemingly reflected his belief in angel numbers and the practice of manifestation.

For those unfamiliar with the details of Payne’s passing, the Strip That Down singer was staying in Buenos Aires, Argentina, when he reportedly fell from a hotel balcony. The tragic incident occurred on October 16, 2024, and he was just 31 years old.

