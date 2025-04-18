Lil Nas X Says He’s 'Still Winking’ in Major Health Update Following Hospitalization Due to Partial Facial Paralysis; SEE
Lil Nas X has shared a major health update amidst being hospitalized due to partial facial paralysis. The musician has, however, not revealed the reason behind his medical condition.
In the clip he uploaded, the rapper faced the camera and said, "I've been chewing a lot so I can get this muscle stronger." He further added that the right side of his face "is much better."
In the clip he uploaded, the rapper faced the camera and said, “I’ve been chewing a lot so I can get this muscle stronger.” He further added that the right side of his face “is much better.”
The rapper has not revealed the reason behind his medical condition, but fans have been comparing Lil Nas X’s paralysis to that of Justin Bieber, who was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome in 2022 and faced a similar experience.
Moreover, while updating his fans about his health, the rapper added in the video, “My eye still has to play catch-up, but I can give a genuine smile, so that’s good.” He continued, “I’m still winking at mothaf--kers.”
Lil Nas X has remained quite positive about his recovery from the beginning, approaching his condition with humor. Following his hospitalization, the rapper uploaded multiple snaps to his social media story. In one post, referencing Nicki Minaj’s verse for Selena Gomez, he wrote, “This right eye is keeping an eye out for Selen-er.”
In another slide, the rapper shared a picture of the ocean and captioned it, “Can’t s--t ruin Dreamboy summer.” He added, “IT’S TIME.”
Lil Nas X has continued to share uplifting and scenic photos of the landscape outside, reassuring his fans who had been concerned after he announced his facial paralysis on social media.
