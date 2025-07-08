Love Island Star Shea Mannings Says He Was ‘Picked on’ By Fellow Contestants, Reveals His Biggest Regret on Show

Shea Mannings, who made a mark on Love Island, opened up about his short-lived journey on the sets. The reality TV star sat down for an interview with the Mirror, where he revealed that it would have been nice if he could have stayed in the villa for a little longer.

Mannings entered the show in its third episode as a bombshell. However, with no one choosing him to be their partner, he had to leave the villa.

Further in his conversation with the media portal, the Bristol native revealed that his biggest regret on the show was partnering up with Yasmine. According to Shea, she just used him to get into the villa, and then played the game as she wished. Moreover, he added that he was “picked on” by the fellow islanders.

Shea Mannings on his short-lived Love Island journey

Speaking to the Mirror about his journey in Love Island, Shea Mannings revealed, “Yeah, at first I was obviously gutted,” in reference to being dumped so soon in the show.

He further added, “I felt like I had more to give in there. It was nice seeing my family and friends, but yeah, it was a weird feeling. I didn’t want to leave, to be honest. But I’m grateful I had two weeks in there. Could’ve been two days if I went home, so yeah, really cool to have had the chance.”

Moreover, the TV personality admitted that he saw his journey coming to an end. Mannings was present in the villa for two weeks, and he spent most of his time single. Entering the show, Shea had his eyes on Megan Moore. However, the latter soon got into a relationship with Tommy, and they quickly went on to become the fan favorites.

Mannings added, “I think everyone could see how strong her and Tommy were. Even at the time, they looked like a married couple. It felt like I was fighting a losing battle. You look across the bedroom at night and they’re cuddling, and I’m there on my own. So yeah, that made it tough.”

Shea Mannings' biggest regret on Love Island

Reflecting on his coupling up with Yasmine, Shea called it his one real regret. He shared, “Hindsight’s a wonderful thing, but if I’d coupled up with Malia, maybe I’d still be in there now. I think Yasmin kind of used me to get in the villa, then started doing what she wanted.”

Meanwhile, despite the makers cutting out Shea Mannings’ scenes and bytes from the episodes, he made a strong impact on the audience.

