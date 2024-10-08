MTV EMAs 2024: Taylor Swift Lead Nominations Followed By Beyonce & Kendrick Lamar; Check Out Full List HERE

MTV EMA Awards 2024 are all set to raise its curtains soon. Ahead of the grand ceremony, the nominations list was let out, with Taylor Swift leading the way with seven nominations. The pop singer was followed by Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar, who are in the list for four categories.

Chappel Roan, however, has stepped into the race by bagging her first ever nomination at the EMAs this year. The musician has also been joined by nineteen other artists, who are eyeing their first nominations and a chance to bag the prize. Here’s the complete list of nominations:

BEST VIDEO

Ariana Grande – We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)

Charli XCX – 360

Eminem – Houdini

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Lisa ft. Rosalía – New Woman

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – Fortnight

BEST SONG

Ariana Grande – We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)

Benson Boone – Beautiful Things

Beyoncé – Texas Hold ‘Em

Billie Eilish – Birds Of A Feather

Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!

Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso

BEST ARTIST

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Post Malone

RAYE

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

BEST POP

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Camila Cabello

Charli xcx

Dua Lipa

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

BEST NEW

Ayra Starr

Benson Boone

Chappell Roan

LE SSERAFIM

Teddy Swims

The Last Dinner Party

Tyla

BEST AFROBEATS

Asake

Ayra Starr

Burna Boy

Rema

Tems

Tyla

BEST COLLABORATION

Charli XCX & Billie Eilish – Guess

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – Like That

Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars – Die With A Smile

Lisa ft. Rosalía – New Woman

Peso Pluma, Anitta – Bellakeo

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – Fortnight

BEST ROCK

Bon Jovi

Coldplay

Green Day

Kings Of Leon

Lenny Kravitz

Liam Gallagher

The Killers

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Fontaines D.C.

Hozier

Imagine Dragons

Lana Del Rey

Twenty One Pilots

Yungblud

BEST LATIN

Anitta

Bad Bunny

KAROL G

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Shakira

BEST K-POP

Jimin

Jung Kook

LE SSERAFIM

Lisa

NewJeans

Stray Kids

BEST ELECTRONIC

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Disclosure

DJ Snake

Fred Again..

Swedish House Mafia

BEST R&B

Kehlani

SZA

Tinashe

Tyla

Usher

Victoria Monét

BEST LIVE



Adele

Coldplay

Doja Cat

RAYE

Taylor Swift

Travis Scott

BEST HIP-HOP

Central Cee

Eminem

Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott

BEST PUSH

Ayra Starr

Chappell Roan

Coco Jones

Flyana Boss

Jessie Murph

Laufey

LE SSERAFIM

Mark Ambor

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

The Warning

Victoria Monét

BEST UK & IRELAND ACT

Central Cee

Charli XCX

Chase & Status

Dua Lipa

Hozier

RAYE

BIGGEST FANS

Anitta

Ariana Grande

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Charli XCX

Katy Perry

Lisa

Nicki Minaj

Sabrina Carpenter

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

