MTV EMAs 2024: Taylor Swift Lead Nominations Followed By Beyonce & Kendrick Lamar; Check Out Full List HERE

MTV EMA Awards 2024 are all set to raise its curtains soon. Ahead of the grand ceremony, the nominations list was let out, with Taylor Swift leading the way with seven nominations. The pop singer was followed by Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar, who are in the list for four categories.

Chappel Roan, however, has stepped into the race by bagging her first ever nomination at the EMAs this year. The musician has also been joined by nineteen other artists, who are eyeing their first nominations and a chance to bag the prize. Here’s the complete list of nominations:

BEST VIDEO

Ariana Grande – We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)
Charli XCX – 360
Eminem – Houdini
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Lisa ft. Rosalía – New Woman
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – Fortnight

BEST SONG

Ariana Grande – We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)
Benson Boone – Beautiful Things
Beyoncé – Texas Hold ‘Em
Billie Eilish – Birds Of A Feather
Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!
Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso

BEST ARTIST

Beyoncé
Billie Eilish
Post Malone
RAYE
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift

BEST POP

Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Camila Cabello
Charli xcx
Dua Lipa
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift

BEST NEW

Ayra Starr
Benson Boone
Chappell Roan
LE SSERAFIM
Teddy Swims
The Last Dinner Party
Tyla

BEST AFROBEATS

Asake
Ayra Starr
Burna Boy
Rema
Tems
Tyla

BEST COLLABORATION

Charli XCX & Billie Eilish – Guess
Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – Like That
Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars – Die With A Smile
Lisa ft. Rosalía – New Woman
Peso Pluma, Anitta – Bellakeo
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – Fortnight

BEST ROCK

Bon Jovi
Coldplay
Green Day
Kings Of Leon
Lenny Kravitz
Liam Gallagher
The Killers

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Fontaines D.C.
Hozier
Imagine Dragons
Lana Del Rey
Twenty One Pilots
Yungblud

BEST LATIN

Anitta
Bad Bunny
KAROL G
Peso Pluma
Rauw Alejandro
Shakira

BEST K-POP

Jimin
Jung Kook
LE SSERAFIM
Lisa
NewJeans
Stray Kids

BEST ELECTRONIC

Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Disclosure
DJ Snake
Fred Again..
Swedish House Mafia

BEST R&B

Kehlani
SZA
Tinashe
Tyla
Usher
Victoria Monét

BEST LIVE

Adele
Coldplay
Doja Cat
RAYE
Taylor Swift
Travis Scott

BEST HIP-HOP

Central Cee
Eminem
Kendrick Lamar
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott

BEST PUSH

Ayra Starr
Chappell Roan
Coco Jones
Flyana Boss
Jessie Murph
Laufey
LE SSERAFIM
Mark Ambor
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
The Warning
Victoria Monét

BEST UK & IRELAND ACT

Central Cee
Charli XCX
Chase & Status
Dua Lipa
Hozier
RAYE

BIGGEST FANS

Anitta
Ariana Grande
Beyoncé
Billie Eilish
Chappell Roan
Charli XCX
Katy Perry
Lisa
Nicki Minaj
Sabrina Carpenter
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift

