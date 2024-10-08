Taylor Swift Jokingly Apologizes For 'Photobombing' Herself As She Celebrates Boyfriend Travis Kelce's Win With Eras Tour Spin; DEETS

Taylor Swift sure has her unique ways of celebrating her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s win! On Monday, October 7, the Shake It Off singer was on the bleachers watching Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs beat the New Orleans Saints 26-13 at Arrowhead Stadium.

After the remarkable victory— the 5th consecutive win for the team in the current NFL season— Swift celebrated in the VIP suite along with Chariah Gordon, the fiancée of Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. Gordon shared a clip of their interaction on Instagram where she asked the pop star’s thoughts on the win. “No, it’s important that you answer the question this time,” Swift jokingly remarked.

She placed her hand on Gordon’s shoulder while holding her beverage in the other as the latter shared her views on the win. “I feel that we feel really good after this win, we’re five in all,” Gordon said to which Swift added, “Going into a bye week.” When Gordon described entering the bye week as perfect, the Maroon singer chimed in saying “Perfect is the word!”

All the while Gordon was recording herself and Swift, the latter’s Eras Tour poster featured behind them. Towards the end, the singer finally noticed the poster and she jokingly acknowledged it saying, “Sorry for photobombing myself.”

Gordon also captioned the Instagram story writing “See you guys after the bye week.” Ahead of the win, Swift arrived at the Monday Night Football game in a red and brown mini-dress and a Vivienne Westwood handbag.

Swift has been a constant supporter of the Kansas City Chiefs since she started dating the New Heights podcast co-host in July 2023. And Kelce never missed the chance to reciprocate the gesture by supporting her from the stands during her Eras Tour concerts. In one of the shows he even made an on-stage cameo as one of the extras helping her with costume change ahead of the I Can Do It With a Broken Heart performance.