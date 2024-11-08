‘Must Deliver More Consistency’: Warner Bros CEO Responds To Joker: Folie à Deux’s Disappointing Box Office Performance

The sequel to the blockbuster 2019 Joker film which collected $204 million globally, ironically tanked at the box office despite its massive hype. Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav spoke to The Hollywood Reporter on what according to him went wrong. Joker: Folie à Deux which was made with a $200 million budget struggled to cross the $100 million mark and according to the Zaslav the studio’s inconsistency might have contributed to it.

“Even in an industry of hits and misses, we must acknowledge that our studio business must deliver more consistency,” the CEO told the outlet on November 7. He admitted that the issue is prominent at their studio and after the film’s box office failure, new rules have been reinforced, as per Variety.

However, Zaslav also acknowledged the hits of their studio which include blockbusters like Beetlejuice Beetlejuice which was released in September and collected more than $400 million worldwide, close to the biggest hit of 2023, Barbie. The CEO noted that despite some misses their TV studio “is on track to have its most profitable year in scripted content in the last five years."

The Joker sequel followed Joaquin Phoenix's titular DC villain as he faced the consequences of his actions in the previous film. Joker is facing the death penalty after murdering Murray Franklin (played by Robert De Niro) in cold blood. However, during his stay at Arkham State Hospital he “not only stumbles upon true love but also finds the music that's always been inside him,” as per the synopsis.

His love interest Harleen ‘Lee’ Quinzel aka Harley Quinn is played by musical sensation Lady Gaga, a distinction from the first film. Another notable change in the sequel was the musical element which according to the creators acted as a means for the leads to communicate with each other without words.

The Oscar-winning actor admitted in various interviews during the film’s press tour that he was nervous to sing in front of Gaga but they deliberately chose to keep the singing raw, untouched from autotunes.