‘Never Experienced Any Pain…’: Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Her Abortion With Late Son Jack

Chrissy Teigen faced difficulty coming to terms with the loss of her son, Jack, who passed away prior to birth. On Sunday, October 27, the cookbook author spoke at a rally in support of Arizona's right-to-abortion initiative, Proposition 139. During her speech, Teigen shared her personal experience with abortion, revealing that she was unaware of when it occurred because the process felt so painless.

She lost her son Jack in 2020 after experiencing complications in pregnancy. In a clip of her speech shared by CNN, Teigen recalled how her pregnancy with Jack took a turn for the worse. “One thing that was hard for me was that I never experienced any pain in it so I never thought of it as being anything other than a miscarriage,” she said.

She claimed that a lot of stigma is attached to abortion. “Nobody wants to say abortion ... I didn’t even know I had one.” Abortion is assumed to be related to excruciating pain, but while getting blood transfusions, little did Teigen know that her baby’s life was in danger.

She recalled her husband, John Legend, telling someone how “terrible” the abortion was and what people go through in the aftermath. When the All Of Me singer disclosed the news to her, she was in shock and disbelief. “I was like, ‘No f------ way. Really? No way.’ My mind was blown that day,” Teigen recalled.

At the time, she had an epiphany that not understanding her body during such a critical time was scary. “I didn't know what was happening to my body; how could other people possibly empathize with our situation and our scenario?” she added.

Teigen — who shares Luna, 8, Miles, 6, Esti, 20 months, and Wren, 15 months, with Legend wants to work towards eradicating the stigma around abortion and amplifying the voices of those who have suffered from a similar situation. Teigen further clarified that she wishes to spread the message that "abortion is healthcare."

On October 23, Legend shared heartbreaking details of their miscarriage during his appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast. At 20 weeks, she suffered a partial placenta abruption in which the placenta separates from the uterus wall way too early. “She was miscarrying and bleeding out, and all these things were happening … Her life was in danger,” he revealed.