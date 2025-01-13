‘No Alarm’: Hoda Kotb Embraces Life Post Exit From Today Show; Sends Best Wishes To Former Colleagues
Hoda Kotb turned off her early morning alarms post Today show exit. The former host, who worked for the news outlet for 17 years, expressed her disbelief in her recent Instagram post!
Hoda Kotb has taken a back seat after toiling for 17 years while hosting the Today show. On Sunday, January 12, Kotb shared a screenshot of her morning alarms turned off following her departure from the channel. “No alarm … whaaaaaaaattttt???” she captioned the Instagram post.
The screenshot showed her everyday alarms set from 3 am to 3:30 am turned off, revealing the former host’s call times for the NBC morning show. Her former colleague Savannah Guthrie acknowledged the change with a sweet reaction. “Girrrrrrrrrrrl so happy for you,” she wrote. “Plus why am I still awake,” she quipped.
The journalist and talk show host resigned from her position to spend more time with her family. After announcing her decision in September last year, Kotb filmed her previous show on January 10.
In a previous post, she offered words of support to her former colleagues Guthrie and Craig Melvin, who’ll be replacing her on the show starting January 13. “Wake up in the morning … and knock ‘em dead @savannahguthrie @craigmelvinnbc xxx,” the caption on the trio’s joint Instagram post read. “I am rooting for you,” Kotb added.
Kotb also shared a sweet message to her former co-host Jenna Bush Hager. “Sleep tight— then….tomorrow morning …. Begin again…you are magic!” she wrote in an Instagram post.