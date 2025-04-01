Meryl Streep and Greta Gerwig Reunion on the Cards? Actress Joins Talks for Netflix's The Chronicles of the Narnia Films
Meryl Streep is officially in talks for starring in Greta Gerwig directed The Chronicles of Narnia films. The actress has been approached for the upcoming project.
Meryl Streep is officially in talks to star in The Chronicles of Narnia franchise. The actress has been approached to play the role of Aslan, which will be directed by Greta Gerwig. As per the novels, the character of Aslan is a male talking lion who looks over Narnia as a guardian and a mentor.
The project will be an adaptation of The Magician’s Nephew, and the digital version of the novels will be written and directed by Gerwig. While the plot of the films has not been revealed yet, according to the books, the narrative will be based on the origin of Narnia.
Digory Kirke and Polly Plummer discover the magical world through Kirke’s uncle’s powers. According to the reports of Deadline, the makers are looking at Daniel Craig to play the role of Andrew, uncle to Digory.
Moreover, Charli XCX is also being considered to portray the role of Jadis, the White Witch. The cast and the crew are expected to begin shooting this year, with the theatrical release of the first film in 2026.
As for Streep, the Oscar-winning actress last appeared in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building.
Her other recent works include Don’t Look Up and Extrapolations. Meanwhile, if the actress gets on with the movies, the fans will be witnessing a reunion between The Devil Wears Prada actress and Gerwig, who worked together in Little Women.
The duo was last seen together at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024.
