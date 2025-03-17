Meryl Streep and Martin Short’s Dating History So Far: What’s Really Going On? Find Deets Here

Martin Short and Meryl Streep have been friends for years, but their close bond has sparked dating rumors. Despite public speculation, both actors have clarified they are just good friends. Here’s a look at their recent moments together and what has fueled the dating rumors.

Martin Short and Meryl Streep have known each other for years, supporting each other’s careers. Streep attended Short’s Broadway performance in It’s Only a Play in 2015.

They also sat together at the AFI’s Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to Diane Keaton in 2017. Their friendship became more public when Streep joined Only Murders in the Building, where they played love interests.

Fans quickly noticed their on-screen chemistry, leading to dating rumors. Showrunner John Hoffman praised their pairing, saying, “It’s just a beautiful romance that you buy, I think because of who these two characters are.” However, Short later clarified on the Club Random with Bill Maher podcast, “We’re not a couple. We are just very close friends.”

The rumors gained momentum when Short and Streep attended the AFI Awards together, sitting side by side. They were also spotted laughing together at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. A rep for Short told PEOPLE that they “are just very good friends, nothing more.”

They continued to be seen together, including at a dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica with friends. They also attended a Broadway production of Merrily We Roll Along, where cast member Corey Mach excitedly posted about Streep’s visit with Short.

At the Only Murders in the Building Season 4 premiere, they walked the red carpet hand-in-hand. Deadline shared a video of them, fueling more speculation. However, Short told The Hollywood Reporter that their relationship is purely platonic.

Short has spoken highly of Streep, mentioning in an interview with Extra that friendships tend to grow when working closely with someone and having admiration for them.

Their Only Murders in the Building co-star, Selena Gomez, described their bond as very sweet. Steve Martin also commented on their relationship, saying that Streep was friends with all of them and that even if he didn’t see her for two years, they would reconnect easily, laughing and talking as if no time had passed.

An insider at the OMITB premiere told Page Six that there seemed to be something there, pointing out that Short was particularly attentive toward Streep. However, a representative for Streep denied the dating rumors, clarifying that they were just friends.