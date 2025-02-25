"Our Souls Are Crushed" Kim and Khloé Kardashian Mourn Hairstylist Jesus Guerrero
The Kardashian sisters pay tribute to Kylie Jenner’s beloved hairstylist after his tragic passing at 34.
Kim and Khloé Kardashian are honoring the memory of Jesus Guerrero, the talented hairstylist who worked closely with their sister Kylie Jenner. Days after his passing at the age of 34, the reality stars took to social media to express their heartbreak and reflect on the deep bonds they shared with him.
Kim shared an emotional tribute on her Instagram Stories, emphasizing how much the Kardashian family values their “glam fam” of hair and makeup artists, who travel with them and become an integral part of their lives. Alongside a touching photo of Guerrero sitting with a pregnant Kylie, Kim, Khloé, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and other members of their glam team, Kim wrote, “Our great respect for the art of hair and makeup has led us to meeting some of the kindest souls and made some of our bestest friends. So when one of our glam family members passes away, all of our souls are crushed.”
Guerrero was not only a key part of Kylie’s styling team but also worked with major Hollywood figures, including Jennifer Lopez. His talent and kindness left a lasting impact on the beauty industry and the celebrities he worked with.
As the Kardashian-Jenner family continues to grieve, Kim and Khloé’s heartfelt words serve as a reminder of Guerrero’s lasting legacy. His artistry and warmth touched many, and his absence will be deeply felt by those who knew and worked with him.