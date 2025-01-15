Prince William Attends His First Royal Engagement Following Kate Middleton’s ‘Remission’ From Cancer; Details Inside

Prince William stepped out to mark his attendance in the first royal event following Kate Middleton’s “remission” from cancer. The royal family member stepped out to attend the inaugural event of the Emergency and Critical Care Conference in Birmingham, where the Prince of Wales was announced as the new patron of the College of Paramedics. As for the event, the summit was held to support the emergency responders in frightening situations.

The Prince of Wales has had a special connection with the first responders, as he closely worked with the team following his time at the Royal Air Force. The mental health of the first respondents is a cause close to the prince’s heart.

In his speech at the event, the Duke of Cornwell revealed that he is grateful for the title and the opportunity to work for the first responders.

He said, "I am particularly pleased to be standing here as the College of Paramedics' new patron and to have the opportunity to join your first ever Emergency and Critical Care Conference. Thank you to everyone who has made this event possible.”

Prince William further added, "Often referred to as the 'Swiss Army knife' of frontline healthcare, paramedics and those in the emergency services are adaptable, multi-skilled, and crucially, know how to work under pressure.”

He continued to state, “My time in these roles allowed me to better understand the day-to-day challenges that you all face and gave me the lifelong motivation to do all I can to support your community. It is not just another job."

Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton have had a particularly tough past year, as she battled with cancer for nearly nine months.

