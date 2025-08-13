Superman OTT Release: Know When and How to Watch David Corenswet's Superhero Film

James Gunn’s Superman is one of the most loved films of the year so far. After an exceptional performance at the box office, the makers have announced that the movie is set to hit the digital screens soon. Taking to his social media, the filmmaker confirmed the David Corenswet starrer’s OTT release.

Advertisement

Gunn shared a montage of the film on his Instagram account, and in the caption alongside, he wrote, “#Superman is coming to your homes this Friday, 8/15. Available now for pre-order. Or catch it while it’s still in theaters!”

When will Superman hit digital screens?

The fans of the DC film can now stream the cinematic piece in the comfort of their homes. According to the social media post by Gunn, the film will be out on platforms like Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Fandango at Home on August 15. Moreover, the movie is currently available to preorder.

From September 23, the physical copies of the movie will also be out in the 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD editions.

As for Superman, the movie was hailed by the fans for its storyline, brilliant performances, and great chemistry between David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, who portrayed the roles of Superman and Lois Lane, respectively. For the plot of the film, the official synopsis reads, “When Superman gets drawn into conflicts at home and abroad, his actions are questioned, allowing tech billionaire Lex Luthor to get the Man of Steel out of the way for good.”

Advertisement

It further states, “Will intrepid reporter Lois Lane and Superman's four-legged companion, Krypto, be able to help him before it's too late?”

Corenswet and Brosnahan are joined by Nicholas Hoult, Isabela Merced, Nathan Fillion, Milly Alcock, and Sara Sampaio, among others. The movie managed to break multiple records and also became one of the highest-grossing movies in the US, as mentioned by IGN.

Superman is successfully running in theaters and will soon hit the digital screens.

ALSO READ: Will James Gunn Return to Direct New Film for ‘Super Family’ Amid Superman Success? Here’s What We Know