Sean Diddy Combs plans to sell his Beverly Hills estate for an incredible $61 million. According to Page Six, the rapper has formally placed his residence for sale. The rapper was reportedly considering selling the entire property, but the deal was made official today when it went up for sale.

According to a source close to the rapper of I'll Be Missing You, insiders are not surprised by the sale, even with the recent scandal surrounding the hip-hop mogul. They claim that Combs had already made plans to sell the house, which Homeland Security raided in March as part of an investigation; however, Combs has never been charged.

Situated in the posh neighborhood of Los Angeles' Platinum Triangle, the opulent mansion spans 13,000 square feet of ground. The upscale communities of Holmby Hills, Beverly Hills, and Bel-Air are all part of the highly sought-after area where the property is allegedly situated. The home was first bought by Diddy ten years ago for 40 million dollars.

According to Page Six, the property is located along what is known as Billionaire's Row. Combs' neighbors include some of the biggest names in entertainment, technology, and fashion, including Kylie Jenner, internet moguls Evan Spiegel and Sean Parker, music producers Irving Azoff and Jimmy Iovine, and fashion heiress Alexandra Von Furstenberg.

"Combs established his primary residence on Star Island in Miami years ago," a source informed the media outlet. The empty-nester has chosen to sell the property now that his children have grown up, which is a big deal in LA real estate.

According to the description, the recently remodeled home, with its classic European architecture, is approached along a large cobblestone road. The mansion has a grand entry hall with paneling, a sweeping staircase that lets in plenty of natural light, a formal dining room, an office, a wine cellar, and a huge living area. The gourmet kitchen has a family room and a separate catering kitchen.

Advertisement

Along with its amazing size, the mansion offers excellent amenities. A two-story guest house with a recording studio, gym, and extra guest beds, as well as spacious lawns, mature trees, and formal gardens, are among its many impressive features. A state-of-the-art theater that can accommodate 35 guests is also present.

ALSO READ: Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up On Her Wish To Collaborate With Taylor Swift: ‘We Would Be So...’