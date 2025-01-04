Selena Gomez Gets Candid About Her Childhood Crush and What Bothers Her Most: 'My Pet Peeves Are...'

Recently, Selena Gomez spoke about her relatable pet peeves, childhood crushes, and how she celebrated the New Year in a candid interview.

Speaking with W Magazine for their Best Performances Issue, the Rare Beauty mogul mentioned some things that annoy her the most. She revealed, "My pet peeves are people who are late."

Discussing what bugs her the most, the singer and actress claimed lateness and inconsiderate behavior. According to Gomez, she pays particular attention to the way people treat others, more so her friends who are not in the entertainment industry.

The Love You Like A Love Song singer added, "I notice those things very quickly. Because I have lovely people in my life that have nothing to do with the industry, and I really pay attention to how people treat my friends and people around me."

On a lighter note, Gomez also reflected on her childhood crushes. She revealed that Jesse McCartney and his song Beautiful Soul really struck her and mattered to her very much.

ALSO READ: Fans React to 'Childhood Idol' Selena Gomez's Engagement to Benny Blanco; Taylor Swift, Cardi B and More Join the Celebration

The Emilia Perez star said, "When I was younger, I probably had too many crushes...When ‘Beautiful Soul’ came out — that was just life-changing for me."

Another person she admires is the One Tree Hill actor Chad Michael Murray, but her crushes have mostly been about people in reality rather than celebrity status. She added, "I loved Chad Michael Murray from One Tree Hill. I also just had crushes more in real life than on actors or musicians."

Advertisement

In her personal life, Selena Gomez recently shared some glimpses of her New Year's celebration with fiancé Benny Blanco. The couple, who announced their engagement a few weeks ago, also spent their first Christmas together at a Hanukkah party hosted by composer Benj Pasek.

ALSO READ: Year Ender 2024: 11 Most Viral Moments of 2024 From Brat Summer To Celebrity Deaths, Diddy’s Legal Drama And More