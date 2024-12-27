Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Mark First Christmas Celebrations as an Engaged Couple; SEE Here

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrate the festive season together as an engaged couple at Hanukkah Party! The pair appeared at composer Benj Pasek's annual holiday party in New York City, marking the first Christmas the engaged couple has spent together.

Gomez, 32, opted for a cozy gray ensemble adorned with snowflakes, plus a white beanie, while Blanco, 36, sported a cream-colored sweater with a stuffed animal dog in the pocket.

The holiday event mixed traditions and featured attendees including Debra Messing, Judy Gold, Erin Lichy, Alex Edelman, chef Jake Cohen, and Broadway performer Adam Kantor. Cohen captured scenes of the lively and warm meeting on Instagram.

The Calm Down hitmaker shared her engagement news on December 11, 2024. She has been dating Blanco for about a year and a half since June 2023. Their bond goes back to friendship even before they romantically engaged with each other, when they collaborated on Selena's 2019 hit song I Can't Get Enough along with Tainy and J Balvin.

An insider revealed that since their engagement, Gómez has been radiant with happiness and that the couple is very supportive of each other. According to People magazine's source, they have been complementing each other so well and have a really strong bond.

While Selena can't keep her Marquis diamond engagement ring to herself as she flaunts her love on social media, the outlet's source added, “They’re so supportive of each other. [Blanco] wants the best for her and she wants the best for him. They’re perfect together. They really are."

Advertisement

In August 2023, Gomez collaborated with Blanco again on her single Single Soon, demonstrating their artistic chemistry. The following year, Gomez publicly revealed that she was in a relationship and that he was truly special to her. They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2024 Emmy Awards while showcasing their budding romance.

Just before their engagement, Gomez told an interviewer that though she was unsure about the future, she was savoring the moment and the relationship. Blanco proposed to her in a light-hearted but heartfelt manner when he brought out a marquise diamond ring, a sweet nod to Selena's song Good for You featuring A$AP Rocky while having a picnic of their favorite fast food.

Selena Gomez took to social media to share the news by posting a heartfelt message about how they are starting their future together. She captioned, "Forever begins now." Meanwhile, Blanco humorously chimed in to celebrate this milestone, saying, "Hey wait… that’s my wife."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez Slams Body-Shaming Comments After Emilia Pérez Red Carpet Appearance: 'This Makes Me Sick'