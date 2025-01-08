'She Sooo Big': Cardi B Celebrates Younger Daughter’s Four-Month Birthday With Adorable Video Tribute
Cardi B’s younger daughter turned four-months old and the proud mom took to Instagram to share a sweet video of her babygirl feeding from a bottle. Check out the rapper’s message!
Cardi B’s second daughter, whose name has yet to be made public, turned four months old on January 7, 2025. The proud mom celebrated the milestone with a sweet post on her Instagram story. In the video, the baby girl placed her hand on her milk bottle as she was being fed.
“My baby is 4 months old today, and she’s so big,” she wrote in her post. The singer could be heard saying, “The bottle is not going anywhere, girl,” in the background. The WAP hitmaker — who also shares daughter Kulture, 6, and son Wave Set, 3, with her now-estranged husband Offset — welcomed her third child on September 7.
Cardi announced she was expecting another child back in August, a day after the news of her filing for divorce from Offset six years of marriage was made public.
After welcoming her baby girl, the Bodak Yellow singer took to Instagram to share a carousel of pictures from the hospital. One of them featured Offset carrying the baby while their older kids surrounded him and Cardi lovingly gazed from her hospital bed.
One of the snaps also featured the rapper’s younger sister Hennesy Carolina carrying the baby girl. "The prettiest lil thing. 9/7/24,” she captioned the post.